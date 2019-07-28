Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,914,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.91. 2,675,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

