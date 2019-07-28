Patron Market Capitalization Tops $135,416.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDAX and LATOKEN. Patron has a market capitalization of $135,416.00 and approximately $2,071.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00287967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.01564397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00118532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,126,212 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

