PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Short Interest Update

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,208. The company has a market cap of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in PC Tel by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 385,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PC Tel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PC Tel by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in PC Tel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in PC Tel by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

