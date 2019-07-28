Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,704. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.95. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $3,261,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,215 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,005.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,147 shares of company stock worth $9,464,808. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

