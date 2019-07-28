Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $981,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,486,028,000 after buying an additional 664,349 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,621,000 after buying an additional 524,827 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 32,652.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 455,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after buying an additional 453,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 437,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.27. 1,507,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,795 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

