Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 16,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 955,146 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after acquiring an additional 921,307 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,900 shares during the last quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,569,043,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.73. 1,745,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,941. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

