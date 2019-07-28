Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,235,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,615 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 257,732 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,763. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

