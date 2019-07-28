Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.44, 494,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 257,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.