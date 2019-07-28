Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.78 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $2.62-2.67 EPS.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

