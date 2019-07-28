Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,300,000 after purchasing an additional 474,820 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 103,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

