Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 141,580 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 7.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $736,806,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $534,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

