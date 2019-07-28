Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFLT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 126,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,959. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,247.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $749,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 25,045 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 90,537 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,096,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 76,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

