Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0079

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Peony has a total market cap of $5,503.00 and $26.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 813,416 coins and its circulating supply is 693,584 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

