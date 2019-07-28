PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.22. 4,580,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

