PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.22. 4,580,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

