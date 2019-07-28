Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 14th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE PBT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.84. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 5,424.90%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

