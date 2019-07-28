Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of PVL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,790. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

