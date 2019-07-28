Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 245,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 129,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $43.09. 19,983,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,641,872. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.