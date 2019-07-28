Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Position Increased by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

