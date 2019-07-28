PiplCoin Reaches Market Cap of $127,133.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $127,133.00 and $246.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00289173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.01547480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002820 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

