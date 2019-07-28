PlayChip (PLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.71 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market cap of $11.71 million and $1,158.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.62 or 0.06017016 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

