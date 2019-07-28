Playgroundz Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 129.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $27,536.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00288463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.01554677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00117839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

