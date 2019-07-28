PopularCoin (POP) Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $283,675.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00938801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005376 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,955,447,812 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.