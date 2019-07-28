Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.43 million, a PE ratio of 628.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 613,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $202,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,279,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

