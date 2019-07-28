Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of POWI traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. 858,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,423. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.30. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,450. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

