PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.17. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.84 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRAH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.09. 462,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,366. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

