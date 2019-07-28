Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Premier Oil stock remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

