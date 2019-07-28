Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In other news, CEO Kirk Richard Lee Van, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,885.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $158,533.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 12.98%.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.
