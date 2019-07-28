Profit Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.