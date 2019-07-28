PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

NYSE:PRO traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.49. 634,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.13. PROS has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth $169,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

