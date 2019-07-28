PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of PRO traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 634,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,477. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,133,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PRO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

