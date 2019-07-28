Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 26,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34. Protective Insurance has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.34 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

