PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.13.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,437. PTC has a twelve month low of $72.56 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,738 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in PTC by 17,775.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 201.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.