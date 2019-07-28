Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHCF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 3,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt alerts:

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.