Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Vanguard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Shares of AVD opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.39. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. American Vanguard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

