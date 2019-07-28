Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

HST opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.