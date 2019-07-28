Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for LeMaitre Vascular Inc Issued By First Analysis (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Stock analysts at First Analysis boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis analyst J. Munda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. First Analysis currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $644.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,274,974.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 150.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 232,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 230,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

