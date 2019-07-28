Qtum Hits 1-Day Volume of $171.85 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00030451 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, DigiFinex, ABCC and DragonEX. Qtum has a market capitalization of $277.77 million and approximately $171.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006445 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,635,080 coins and its circulating supply is 95,885,060 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Binance, Bitfinex, Coinrail, CoinEgg, GOPAX, CoinExchange, ABCC, Exrates, BitForex, Poloniex, Coindeal, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, HitBTC, OKEx, Iquant, EXX, DigiFinex, Coinnest, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, Kucoin, LBank, Crex24, Bibox, Bleutrade, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEx, Liqui, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Gate.io, Liquid, Coinone, Coinsuper, Ovis, Huobi, BCEX, ZB.COM, HBUS, Bitbns and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

