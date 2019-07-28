Quartix (LON:QTX) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

QTX opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. Quartix has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

