Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DGX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after buying an additional 125,051 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 14,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

