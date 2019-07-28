Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of QUMU stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Qumu had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on QUMU. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qumu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

