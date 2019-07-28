Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. 3M makes up 4.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 81,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.98. 4,014,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

