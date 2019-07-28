Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research firms have also commented on RDWR. TheStreet raised shares of Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 236,975 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $13,039,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $12,292,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 365,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 90,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

