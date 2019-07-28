Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,258,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 4,007,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. 486,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,989. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,565,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $917,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,522 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

