RDL Financial Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RDL Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after buying an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,924,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $734,285,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after buying an additional 826,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

