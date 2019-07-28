RDL Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RDL Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $79.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

