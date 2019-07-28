RDL Financial Inc. Sells 3,969 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

RDL Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 146,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,790.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 373,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,363,000 after purchasing an additional 367,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $32.50 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

