RDL Financial Inc. Sells 6,880 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

RDL Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,629,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,342. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

