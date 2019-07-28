RDL Financial Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU)

RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEU. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 89,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEU opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $35.05.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

