RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get RealReal alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 417,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,848. RealReal has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

RealReal Company Profile

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.